Mahindra has updated the XUV300 lineup with the addition of a couple of new variants. As a result, the subcompact SUV has become more affordable with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the newly added base variant– W2. In total, XUV300 is available in five variants– W2, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (optional).
The homegrown carmaker has also introduced a new W4 variant in the TurboSport range of XUV300 which makes it more accessible. Priced at Rs 9.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the new W4 variant in XUV300 TurboSport gets some additional features in its kit. Meanwhile, prices for the diesel variants have remained intact.
|Variant
|Turbo-petrol manual
|Turbo-petrol AMT
|Turbo-petrol T-GDI
|W2
|Rs 7.99 lakh (New)
|NA
|NA
|W4
|Rs 8.65 lakh
|NA
|Rs 9.29 lakh (New)
|W6
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|Rs 10.69 lakh
|Rs 10.49 lakh
|W8
|Rs 11.49 Lakh
|NA
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|W8(O)
|Rs 12.59 Lakh
|Rs 13.29 lakh
|Rs 12.99 lakh
Mahindra XUV300 added feature
The only significant addition to the equipment is a new single-pane electric sunroof in the W4 trim– in both petrol and diesel engine options. Rest of the features in the XUV300 remain the same which include a touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a semi-digital instrument console, connected car tech, smartwatch connectivity, dual-zone climate control, etc.
Mahindra XUV300 engine specs
The powertrain lineup for XUV300 remains unchanged. There are three engine options to choose from. First a 1.2-litre, inline three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine making 109 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Second, a 1.5-litre, inline four-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor that produces 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.
Both these engine options are available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT. Third and the most recent addition is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol mStallion unit generating 129 bhp and 230 Nm of torque (250 Nm with a boost function). The mStallion unit is exclusively mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.