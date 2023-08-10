Mahindra is already working on a new iteration of XUV300 slated to launch in coming months. Test mules of the same have been spotted testing on multiple occasions.

Mahindra has updated the XUV300 lineup with the addition of a couple of new variants. As a result, the subcompact SUV has become more affordable with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the newly added base variant– W2. In total, XUV300 is available in five variants– W2, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (optional).

The homegrown carmaker has also introduced a new W4 variant in the TurboSport range of XUV300 which makes it more accessible. Priced at Rs 9.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the new W4 variant in XUV300 TurboSport gets some additional features in its kit. Meanwhile, prices for the diesel variants have remained intact.

Variant Turbo-petrol manual Turbo-petrol AMT Turbo-petrol T-GDI W2 Rs 7.99 lakh (New) NA NA W4 Rs 8.65 lakh NA Rs 9.29 lakh (New) W6 Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh W8 Rs 11.49 Lakh NA Rs 11.99 lakh W8(O) Rs 12.59 Lakh Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh XUV300 updated prices for petrol variants

Mahindra XUV300 added feature

The only significant addition to the equipment is a new single-pane electric sunroof in the W4 trim– in both petrol and diesel engine options. Rest of the features in the XUV300 remain the same which include a touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a semi-digital instrument console, connected car tech, smartwatch connectivity, dual-zone climate control, etc.

Mahindra XUV300 engine specs

The powertrain lineup for XUV300 remains unchanged. There are three engine options to choose from. First a 1.2-litre, inline three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine making 109 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Second, a 1.5-litre, inline four-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor that produces 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

Both these engine options are available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT. Third and the most recent addition is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol mStallion unit generating 129 bhp and 230 Nm of torque (250 Nm with a boost function). The mStallion unit is exclusively mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.