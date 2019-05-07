Mahindra XUV300 beats Tata Nexon to become second highest selling sub-compact SUV

The Mahindra XUV300 which was launched in India on February 14, 2019, has now surpassed the Tata Nexon to become the second best selling compact SUV which is under 4-metres in length. The XUV300 is only beaten by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

In April 2019, the Vitara Brezza topped the sales charts 11,785 units, followed by the XUV300 with 4,200 units sold in second. The Tata Nexon dropped down to third with 3,976 units with the Ford EcoSport behind it with 3,191 units. Honda only managed to sell 1,604 units of the WR-V in April 2019. Hyundai is expected to join in on the party of the fastest growing segment in the Indian market later this month, when they launch the Hyundai Venue on May 21.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We are thrilled with the XUV300 receiving over 26,000 bookings in just over two months since its launch. It is encouraging to see that a substantial number of bookings are for the petrol variant. As a customer-centric organization, we are constantly working to keep the waiting period at a minimum and to get our customers their XUV300s as soon as possible. I am sure that the XUV300 brand will grow from strength to strength in the years to come."

The Indian manufacturer says that out of the three variants that they offer for the XUV300; W4, W6 and W8/W8(O), the top spec model accounts for 70% of the overall bookings. However, it does not state the percentage break up of how many chose the W8(O) which comes with additional safety and creature-comfort equipment like seven airbags, front parking sensors, three-point seatbelt for 2nd row, middle passenger, 2nd-row seatbelt reminder, tyre pressure monitors and a sunroof. The manufacturer’s statement also mentions that the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine variant of the XUV300 accounts for a substantial share of demand.