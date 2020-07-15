Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India’s safest car in Global NCAP ratings

Other safer cars in the Indian market that have been tested by GNCAP and are currently available include the Tata Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra Marazzo, and Volkswagen Polo.

The Mahindra XUV300 is once again in the news. The Global NCAP has released data of Indian cars that they have been testing from 2014. Remember the infamous zero stars for popular models back then? Well, GNCAP says that the Mahindra XUV300 is the safest car to date that they have tested from the Indian pack. The tests were conducted on as many as 38 cars from then. The first 5-star crash safety rating accorded to a car was the Tata Nexon. It was followed by the Altroz. Other cars that received a good crash safety rating (four stars) from Global NCAP include the made-in-India Tata Tiago, Tigor, Mahindra Marazzo, Volkswagen Polo and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It also includes the now-discontinued models like the Toyota Etios as well as the Tata Zest.

Also Read Mahindra XUV300 diesel automatic road test, review

 

The Mahindra XUV300 received a five-star rating for the adult occupant protection while a four-star was accorded for child protection. As far as standard safety features are concerned, the Mahindra XUV300 comes with all-wheel disc brakes, two airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belts with pre-tensioners, ISOFIX child seat tethers, Cornering Brake Control, seat belt reminder, speed-sensing door lock, rear parking sensors and engine immobilizer. The top variants get seven airbags, rear-view camera, front as well as rear fog lights, second-row seat belt reminder, rear defogger with washer/wiper, and heated ORVMs.

Also Read BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh

One can order the XUV300 with petrol and diesel engines. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard for both while an AMT can be specified for the diesel model.

The very fact that all the aforementioned cars are made in the country signifies the importance of India’s mission. The government as well as PM too have been urging the industrialists to become self-reliant. This will reduce dependency on other countries. Given that the aforementioned list has two Indian companies at the top, it is indeed a moment of pride for all the citizens of our country.

