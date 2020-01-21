Mahindra XUV300 awarded 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP: Highest score ever for Make-in-India vehicle

Global NCAP has released the crash test results of another vehicle manufactured in India and it has come out with flying colours! The Mahindra XUV300 has just been crash-tested by the independent vehicle safety and crash testing body who have awarded the sub-compact SUV a 5-star rating. For child occupant safety, the XUV300 scored 4 stars. The results also show that the XUV300 has also scored the highest points on adult and child occupant protection.

Out of a possible 17 points, the XUV300 scored 16.42 on adult occupant protection. For child occupant protection the XUV300 was awarded 37.44 points out a possible 49. When compared t the recently tested Tata Altroz, it had scored 16.13 and 29 points respectively for Adult and child safety protection. This makes the XUV300 the highest scoring Indian manufactured model yet.

The report published by Global NCAP states that the structure and footwell of the XUV300 were seen to be stable during the crash. For the adult occupants, head, neck and knee protection was ‘good’ while chest protection was ‘adequate’ for driver and good for the front passenger. The vehicle saw the lowest level of intrusion and saw the best side-impact performance of any model tested by Global NCAP so far.

For child occupant safety, the XUV300 saw ‘fair’ results for the 3-year old child dummy (forward-facing child seat). For the rearward-facing 1.5-year old dummy on a child seat, was classified as 'good'. The reason the XUV lost out on a perfect score for child occupant protection was due to the poor ISOFIX marking and for the reason that he rear middle passenger three-point seatbelt is not offered as a standard feature.

After the Tata Nexon and the Tata Altroz, the Mahindra XUV300 is classified as one of the safest Indian made cars on sale today.