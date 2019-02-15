Mahindra XUV300 Automatic launch soon: Most feature-packed SUV to get convenient now!

The new Mahindra XUV300 was launched in India yesterday at a competitive starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the said pricing, the company is indeed offering a value for money product that not only has a comprehensive feature list and also has an edge over its rivals in multiple areas. The Mahindra XUV300 is on sale in India in two engine options and both these are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with no option of an automatic transmission as of now. However, the company says that that the automatic variant of the XUV300 will be launched in the country soon and the same has now been snapped testing for the first time ever.

The model seen with an automatic transmission in the pictures is the W8 variant that happens to be the top end trim of the Mahindra XUV300. The automatic transmission on the Mahindra XUV300 W8 variant looks like an AMT and there is a possibility that it might be a similar unit to that of the TUV300. The new Mahindra XUV300 gets multiple segment first features like front parking sensors, sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring system, wheel position display, dual zone climate control and a lot more.

Apart from this, the car also gets 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and segment-first seven airbags. The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli's X100 platform that has been modified to fit the sub-four-meter length. All thanks to this, the SUV is the widest in its segment and has the longest wheelbase compared to the competition. Bookings for the new Mahindra XUV300 are already open at the company's dealerships across India. The company said at the launch event that the vehicle is already at the outlets and deliveries will begin with an immediate effect.

Image Source: Twitter / Ashwin Rajwade