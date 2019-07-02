Mahindra XUV300 AMT waiting period up to two months: Launched at Rs 11.35 lakh

The new Mahindra XUV300 AMT has been launched in India. The AMT will be available with the W8 diesel variant and its optional pack W8(O) at an additional cost of Rs. 55,000 over the manual version. The company said in a press statement that the new Mahindra XUV300 AMT will be available for display, test drives & immediate deliveries across all Mahindra dealerships from today. This Mahindra XUV300 AMT will be available in three colours namely Pearl White, Aquamarine and Red Rage. The AMT on the Mahindra XUV300 comes with Vehicle Creep mode as well in which the vehicle can move without throttle input in both first and reverse gear, making driving easy in congested city traffic. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the new Mahindra XUV300 AMT commands a waiting period of up to two months.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine option on the Mahindra XUV300 is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 115 bhp and 300 Nm. The W8 variant of the Mahindra XUV300 gets features like touchscreen infotainment system with 7-inch display, dual zone climate control and steering modes. With the launch of the Mahindra XUV300 AMT, the vehicle will directly go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT and Tata Nexon AMT in the segment.

Speaking about the XUV300 autoSHIFT, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said that at Mahindra, it has been the company's constant endeavour to offer advanced and accessible technologies to all its customers and Mahindra is delighted to introduce the autoSHIFT in the XUV300 for that perfect blend of effortless driving and exhilarating performance. After receiving an overwhelming response for its manual version since its launch in February 2019, Mahindra is confident that the XUV300 autoSHIFT will further strengthen the brand’s value proposition and expand the market.

