Mahindra XUV300 AMT bookings open: Automatic diesel to be offered in W8 trims

As Mahindra is gearing up to launch their automatic diesel version, the XUV300 AMT has now arrived at showrooms as dealerships are now accepting bookings for the automatic sub-compact SUV.

Mahindra dealers are accepting a booking amount starting from Rs 21,000 for the Mahindra XUV300 AMT which will be offered only in the W8 and W8 (O) trims. The Mahindra XUV300 W8 diesel manual is priced at Rs 10.8 lakh, while the W8 (O) is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh. The XUV300 AMT will be reserved for the diesel version only for now and is expected to cost Rs 30,000 more than the diesel manual of the corresponding trim level.

The Mahindra XUV300 AMT diesel automatic will be powered by 1,497cc, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine which will come mated to a Magneti-Marelli sourced 6-speed automated manual transmission. The engine is tuned to develop 115hp @ 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque @ 1,500rpm.

A the XUV300 AMT will be offered only in the W8 trim it will come fully specced up with equipment. The sub-compact SUV will sit on 215/55 R17 alloy wheels, LED DRLs, height adjustable driver seat, sunroof, dual zone climate control, 3.5 driver information instrument TFT screen, 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Smartwatch connectivity, electronically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and more. As for safety equipment, the XUV 300 AMT will have to meet the new safety regulations allowing it to be equipped with airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and an overspeed warning system and ISOFIX child seat anchors. However, the XUV300 with its higher spec models go over and above the regulations and offer up to 7 airbags, ESP with roll-over mitigation, front parking sensors, 3-point seatbelt for 2nd row middle passenger, four disc brakes to name a few.

The XUV300 while it will directly rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon, both of which come with a 5-speed AMT automatic diesel models, it will also compete with the Ford Ecosport and the Hyundai Venue in the same segment both of which come with petrol automatic variants.