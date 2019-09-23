Mahindra XUV300 7-seater in the works: Electric 5-seater to have 300km range

Mahindra and Mahindra is continously trying to get in new products. Case in point is the XUV300. The model debuted earlier this year. While the price has been a bit too steep, the XUV300 boasted features that were second to none. Moreover, the XUV300 has been getting steady sales numbers of 4,000 units plus, Mahindra is keen on getting a larger pie. The Mahindra XUV300 will also have a 7-seater version and it is in the works. The codename for the same is S204 and a leaked document by Motori360.it showcases the brand's future plans. We haven't seen any of the test mules so far, so its safe to say that the launch is at least two years away.

It seems that Mahindra will be keen to have a premium 7-seater version of the TUV300. The XUV300 7-seater will fill in the slot. It is ofcourse going to be slightly more expensive than the XUV300 but then will boast extra goodies too. The product positioning will be very interesting because the current XUV300 prices, for the top-spec diesel, overlaps that of the much bigger XUV500. While this is only one part of the deal, the second is that the XUV might stand to lose the sub-4m benefits that it currently gets. In the same vein, it is likely that this product might just replace the TUV300 altogether though the latter is a much more rugged vehicle. Mahindra will use a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine in this XUV300 7-seater. This engine will also be used in the Marazzo. It is likely that the Marazzo diesel engine with 120hp will be plonked under the hood and not the 115hp version.

The leaked document also shows the XUV300 electric. It says that the vehicle will have a 300km range. Mahindra and Mahindra had earlier said that there will be two versions for the Indian market. One is the 200 and another is the 350-400km option. It now seems that there will be a standard 300km version only.

There is also a new engine for the XUV300. This is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit. It is speculated that this motor will make a lower 85PS of power. It is unsure if this will come to India but Mahindra could very well lower the starting price of the XUV300 with this motor.

Image credit: Motori360.it