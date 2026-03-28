Mahindra XUV 7XO review: Screens don’t matter; suspension does

There is way too much technology inside the cabin

In a market obsessed with ‘connected cars’, Mahindra has shown that the most important ‘connection’ is the one between tyres and the road. The new XUV 7XO is not just a name change and cosmetic touches to the XUV 700, nor is it about the triple-screen layout on the dashboard – the real deal is its DaVinci suspension.

With prices ranging from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 25.07 lakh (ex-showroom), in both petrol and diesel options, this SUV aims to set a new benchmark in its segment.

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DaVinci suspension

Developed in collaboration with US-based Tenneco, this hydraulic, mechanical valve-based set-up has frequency-dependent damping that reacts to changing road surfaces in milliseconds. Driving it on broken roads of Gurgaon, we realised it has altered the ride & handling of this monocoque SUV.

Hitting an unmarked speed-breaker at a high speed usually results in a harsh jolt, but the DaVinci suspension absorbed the impact, preventing the bump from being felt in the cabin. Ride quality is plush, encouraging you to push the XUV 7XO faster into corners while keeping the body roll fairly controlled.

Complementing this suspension are good engines. You can choose between a 2.0-litre petrol or the updated 2.2-litre diesel, mated to either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Tech-cessive screens

Visually, it’s different from the outgoing XUV 700, and has redesigned headlights, grille, and bumper. Its rear profile is similar to the XEV 9S. Inside, the three-screen layout covers the entire dashboard. But while it looks premium, it feels tech-cessive, and even the most-needed functions such as adjusting the AC require pulling up a menu on the centre screen.

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While there is a central dial controller near the gearshift lever, using it forces you to take your eyes off the road. Even critical functions like the hazard lights and drive modes are relegated to a haptic touch panel, which is not easy to use.

Despite the quirks of having too many screens and too few buttons, it feels robust and ready to ride across any terrain in comfort. That’s why we wrote that the suspension matters more than its screens.

As far as competition is concerned, it’s going to be a tough choice picking between the XUV 7XO and the updated Tata Safari at similar price points, though the Mahindra edges ahead with just a tad bit more power and torque.

Overall, while the 7XO’s screens will get you to Mahindra showrooms, its DaVinci suspension is what will keep you comfortably on the road.