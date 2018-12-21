Mahindra XUV 300 Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Tata Nexon: Is Mahindra’s new Sub-compact worth the wait?

The sub-compact SUV is one of the fastest growing segments in India, and with numbers booming a feeding frenzy among Indian manufacturers for a piece of the subcompact pie. Now Mahindra too is set to enter the fight with a competitor of their own based on the Ssangyong Tivoli Platform. Mahindra announced yesterday that the SUV will be called the XUV300 and is likely to be not only the most powerful SUV in its segment but also the safest. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, however, has seen stronger rivals but still sits atop the sales charts in terms of sales. The XUV 300 comes into the fray with the XUV branding an gets a global platform from Ssangyong, so it does have a lot going for it, but does it have enough to take on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza or its veritable number 2 the Tata Nexon. We find out.

Mahindra XUV 300 Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Tata Nexon: Engines, Transmission and Power

The Mahindra XUV300 is likely to enter the market with a 1.2-litre petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel motor, Mahindra has also promised that the Tivoli based XUV300 will be the most powerful SUV in its segment. However, there are no details of the exact power output. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza makes about 90 hp and 200 Nm of torque from its 1.3-litre diesel motor with no petrol motor option on offer. The Tata Nexon gets a 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol motor that makes about 110 hp and 170 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill makes 110 hp of power and a significant 260 Nm of twist force. As promised, we expect the XUV300 to make about 120 hp and 140 hp from it petrol and diesel motor respectively. However, where the XUV300 will lose out is the fact that it will be launched without the automatic option where both the Brezza and Nexon are available with optional AMT Automatics.

Mahindra XUV 300 Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Tata Nexon: Design & Styling

The Mahindra XUV300 is largely based on the Ssangyong Tivoli, but, like the Alturas G4 it too has been tweaked to be in-line with the Mahindra design school. In terms of overall outlook, however, both the Brezza and the XUV300 draw heavily on the boxy SUV school of design. In comparison, the Nexon stands out thanks to Tata’s IMPACT design philosophy. The XUV300 still appears to have all the premium bits on it. The boomerang DRLs above the headlamps grab your attention and the split headlamps all add to effect. The XUV300 is no doubt a good looking SUV but it does it in a subtle way.

Mahindra XUV 300 Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Tata Nexon: Safety & Features

The XUV300 will set the benchmark in terms of safety and is likely to be the safest SUV in the segment with 6 airbags on offer in top trims. The Nexon and the Brezza both get the minimum standard of dual airbags with ABS and EBD. Even then the XUV300 is entering a segment where safety is already quite high considering that the Brezza scored 4 stars in its GNCAP test, while the Nexon scored a full five starts becoming the first Indian car to do so. ABS, EBD will be as standard on all three cars.

In terms of features as well the XUV300 is expected to rank quite high, with dual-zone airconditioning entering as a segment first feature. The standard set of touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android auto and Apple Car play can be expected on the XUV300 as is the case with the competition.

The sub-compact SUV segment is fiercely competitive, with almost all cars making strong cases for themselves. It will be interesting to see how the Mahindra fits in and takes on the segment. We will know more about the SUV closer to launch. Watch this space for all the latest on the S201 or the XUV300.