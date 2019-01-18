Mahindra XUV 300 pushed to limits in the new TVC featuring Gaurav Gill : Watch here!

The compact SUV segment is growing at an electric pace, not just in India but internationally as well. The current compact SUV market is clearly ruled by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which has maintained above-average sales since its debut. The other top-selling cars in the segment include Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport, but they are still marginally low when compared to the top player. The current segment sales are hitting the bracket of 35-40k sales and these numbers contribute to almost 60% of the UV segment sales. With the introduction of the XUV 300, the brand wants to seize at least 15-20% of the segment share, which really doesn’t surprise us considering the XUV 300 looks like a promising product.

Now ahead of its launch on 14th February 2019, the company has released an official TVC featuring the famous rally driver, Gaurav Gill, who can clearly be seen having some good time inside the new XUV 300. Gill can be seen pushing the car to the limits, both on the track and on some off-roads too. This can also be an indication that the company might debut the new XUV 300 in INRC 2020.



The new XUV300 features the longest wheelbase in its class, and the fact that its wheelbase exceeds all compact SUVs present globally should make its one of the most spacious cars of the segment. On the inside, the car features dual-tone interiors appealing color combination, luxurious leather upholstery, large touchscreen infotainment system, wing-shaped instrument panel, and electronic sunroof.

The car will also get standard safety features in the form of ABS, EBD, ESP, Reverse Camera, parking sensors, seat belt reminder, speed alerts, and ISOFIX child mounts. All these features are in accordance with the Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) norms. The company has also initiated the official bookings on the same.

When launched, the new Mahindra XUV 300 will compete against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport.

