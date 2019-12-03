Mahindra XUV300 BS6 launched: Mahindra’s first BS6 vehicle now more expensive

Mahindra & Mahindra have announced that their sub-compact SUV, the XUV300 has been upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission standards. The upgrade currently has been only given to the petrol variant. The upgraded petrol variant of the XUV300 will be offered from today across all variant options which were already available and the prices have seen a revision and have gotten dearer by Rs 20,000.

The XUV300 is Mahindra’s first vehicle to be upgraded to BS6 standards which have increased the price of the sub-compact SUV. The base W4 variant is now priced at Rs 8.3 lakh while the W8 (Optional Pack Dual Tone) top of the line model has seen an identical price hike and is now priced at Rs 11.99 lakh.

The Mahindra XUV300 is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The motor is tuned to develop 108bhp and 200Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra also offers the XUV300 with a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine, this engine is offered in a manual and automatic gearbox options. However, the motor is yet to be upgraded to BS6 standard. Mahindra has stated that it is upgrading their models in a phased manner and other models including the XUV300 diesel soon.

The Mahindra XUV300 goes up against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport, and the Tata Nexon. Currently, the only other subcompact SUV which features a BS6 compliant engine in the segment is the Hyundai Venue which is only for the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo GDI engine.

The variant wise new price break-up for the Mahindra XUV300 petrol BS6 is as follows:

W4: Rs 8.3 lakh

W6: Rs 9.1 lakh

W8: Rs 10.6 lakh

W8 (Optional Pack): Rs 11.8 lakh

W8 (Optional Pack Dual Tone): Rs 11.9 lakh

all prices are ex-showrooom