Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition India price announced: Check full specs, range and more

Mahindra has unveiled the Cineluxe Edition of its electric coupe SUV, the XEV 9e, bringing refined styling elements and enhanced interior touches to elevate its premium appeal.

Mahindra and Mahindra Motors has introduced the all-new Cineluxe Edition of its electric coupe SUV, the XEV 9e. The latest iteration of the car adds edition-specific exterior colors, leatherette interiors, and badging.

Mahindra said the materials and finishes have been curated to enhance the in-cabin experience, positioning it closer to a “private lounge.”

The electric SUV is based on the Pack Three variant of its standard version. Additionally, Mahindra mentions that this special edition vehicle is a “a more indulgent interpretation of its flagship electric origin SUV.” Nonetheless, with the introduction of the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, Mahindra is aiming to provide a luxury aspect to the sporty SUV. Interestingly, the XEV 9e electric SUV was awarded the Green Car of the Year at the ICOTY 2026.

Bookings now open for XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition.



Available in Satin Black and Satin White exteriors, paired with rich chestnut brown and nocturne black leatherette interiors.



Ex‑showroom price: ₹29.35 Lakh.



Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Price, booking, and delivery

The all-new Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is priced at Rs. 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle start today, which can be done via Mahindra’s official website (mahindraelectricsuv.com) or by visiting the nearest dealership. The deliveries of the electric SUV will start from March 10, 2026.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: What’s new?

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition comes in two new exterior colors: Satin White and Satin Black. It features an all-new Chestnut Brown leatherette interior and also includes Nocturne Black leatherette seats. The electric SUV also features “CIneluxe” badging as part of its edition.

A key highlight is what the company describes as a cinematic cabin setup. The SUV features a coast-to-coast triple HD display and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. An Infinity Roof and ambient lighting system offering over 16 million color options are designed to allow users to tailor the cabin atmosphere.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Specifications

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition features a 79 kWh battery delivering 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) setup. This electric SUV offers five driving modes: Default, Range, Everyday, Race, and Custom.

Mechanically, there are no changes. The electric SUV continues to be powered by the same 79 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed ARAI range of 656 km on a single charge.