Mahindra World of SUVs dealership model unveiled: Here is what it looks like

Mahindra and Mahindra has today unveiled its World of SUVs dealership model. This next generation dealership model, according to the company, is going to 'redefine the customer experience'. Mahindra has already set-up 300 such models across its dealership network in India and it took a total of 6 months for the company to do so. In addition to providing a new look and feel, the World of SUVs dealership model uses the medium of technology to improve the customer experience.

For instance, hexagonal design patterns have been used across the dealership. In addition to this, the touchpoints also offer Wi-Fi connection, customer lounges along with 'Re-Fuel' counters for customers. Furthermore, there will be a high-end display area for premium SUVs such as the Alturas. These areas will offer immersive virtual reality experience which comes with TV screens for mirroring. In addition to these, the automaker has also said that it has trained relationship managers to help customers make an informed decision.

Mahindra and Mahindra's portfolio mainly consists of SUVs. The line-up starts from the budget KUV100 to the premium Alturas G4. The homegrown automaker has recently launched the XUX300, the sub-compact SUV in the Indian market. The same competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue and Honda WR-V.

Speaking at the showcase of the World of SUVs, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Customer Care, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said that the Mahindra World of SUVs is a differentiated customer experience, a synthesis of next level technology with a physical environment that showcases the brand promise of ‘Live Young Live Free’. In fact, it is built on the foundation of providing convenience, transparency and personalisation.

Nakra further added that at Mahindra we have always leveraged technology to re-imagine the purchase and ownership experience for our customers. For a personalized experience we have several industry-first initiatives such as SYOUV.com, Bring the Showroom Home and multiple tie-ups with portals for online booking of our vehicles at the pre-purchase stage. Further, for a seamless ownership experience, With You, Hamesha is a digital platform for our existing customers.”