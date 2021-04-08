Mahindra XUV700 to launch in 2022 with petrol, diesel engines and AWD

While we earlier thought that the Mahindra W601 codename was for the new XUV500, it now turns out that another SUV called the XUV700 will be launched.

Mahindra and Mahindra’s two most anticipated products, the all-new Scorpio and XUV500, launch is around the corner. The Mahindra W601 codenamed product was billed as the new XUV500. However, now Mahindra has sent in a release which says that the new car will be called XUV700. The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be bigger than the XUV500 but whether it will replace the car or not, is unclear. The release also says ” get your hearts racing with its sci-fi technology, spirited performance and first-in-class features.” This is bound to get everyone excited. The car will be a 3-row vehicle and Mahindra says that the launch is in Q2 FY22. There will also be world-class safety features incorporated in this vehicle, according to Mahindra. Given their recent tryst with Global NCAP and the stellar crash safety ratings accorded, even the XUV700 should be a safe vehicle.

The Mahindra XUV700 will get petrol as well as diesel engines. This along with manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer. Mahindra is also giving customers optional AWD with this car. It may be noted that none of the Mahindra cars today, apart from the Thar, have AWD or 4-wheel drive capability. It was also said earlier that this Mahindra W601 platform was to be shared with Ford for a new SUV that will sit below the Endeavour. However, due to the annulment of the agreement, now Ford might have to use its own platform for this particular SUV.

Both the aforementioned petrol and diesel engines will be new. Mahindra is expected to add level one autonomy as well as provide features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the XUV700. This new flagship Mahindra is expected to cost Rs 18 lakh upwards and will take on the Tata Safari head-on.

