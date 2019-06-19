Mahindra vehicles to get costlier from 1 July: How much more will Scorpio, XUV500, Bolero cost now

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced another price hike across its passenger car model range with effect from 1st July. The manufacturer has said that the hike will be up to Rs 36,000 to meet safety norms under AIS 145 regulation. Mahindra announced in March that effective 1st April 2019, the price of its range of personal and commercial vehicles would increase by 0.5 – 2.7%, resulting in an increase of Rs 5,000 – Rs 73,000, across its models.

Under the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 145, passenger cars in India are required to be equipped safety features including seat belt warning, airbags, speed warning, and reverse parking assist.

The Government of India will soon launch Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash test, similar to the Global NCAP. Under this, the vehicles undergoing the crash test will have to make the above-mentioned safety feature as standard in order to score 5-star rating. The Bharat NCAP will also mandate the front of the vehicle to be designed in such a way that any injury to pedestrians is also reduced. There will also be a rating system for fuel efficiency.

The government aims to reduce road accidents in India by a rather bold 50 percent by 2020 and as per the Road Transport and Highway Ministry, the cars in India must be equipped with the exact same safety standards as they are globally.

While the entire automobile industry has been slumping over the past few months in almost all four-wheeler segments, however, Mahindra is picking positive signs. M&M said the group sold 1.62 lakh Bolero Pickup range vehicles in FY-2019, compared to 1.49 lakh in FY-2018, registering a nine percent growth.

In related news, Mahindra has just launched the Signature edition of its iconic off-roader Thar in India. Only to be made in a limited run of 700 units, this is the last chance for one to own the current generation iteration of this 4x4 before it makes way for new-gen which is set to launch in India soon.