Mahindra offers and discounts in August 2022. Mahindra is offering cash discounts and free accessories with select models that total Rs 40,000 in benefits.

Mahindra, one of India’s leading SUV manufacturers is offering a host of offers and discounts for its range of vehicles. The offers are passed on to customers in the form of cash discounts and free accessories, making these select models a lucrative option.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki offers and discounts in August 2022

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is the company’s sub-4 metre offering that competes directly with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and the best-seller in this segment, the Tata Nexon. Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and free accessories worth Rs 10,000, bringing the total to Rs 40,000.

The Mahindra XUV 300 is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 109 bhp and 200 Nm of torque or a 1.5-litre diesel motor that makes 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The Mahindra XUV300 gets either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

Also Read: Tata Motors offers and discounts in August 2022

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo was launched in India in 2018 with an investment of Rs ~Rs 1578 crore in the form of development. In recent times, there has been news about Mahindra discontinuing the Marazzo in India, however, the carmaker has clarified that the production has slowed down to make room for other vehicles but has no plans to discontinue the Marazzo.

Offered with a 1.5-litre 121 bhp diesel engine, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on select variants of the MPV. Unlike the Mahindra XUV300, the Marazzo does not get any free accessories.

Also Read: Hyundai offers and discounts in August 2022

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero is the carmaker’s oldest vehicle in production to date and has proved its worth in police forces, off-road activities, in the city, and the remotest possible locations around the country. The ‘work horse’ from Mahindra’s stable last saw an update in 2020 and is offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In August 2022, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000 with the Bolero and free accessories worth Rs 10,000 again, bringing the total benefits to Rs 20,000.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is the smallest SUV offering by the carmaker but has more hatchback pedigree than an SUV. It features a unique 6-seater configuration and is offered with a sole 1.2-litre, 82 bhp petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

For the month, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and accessories worth Rs 10,000, giving the Mahindra KUV100 NXT a total discount of Rs 25,000 in August 2022.

Apart from the models mentioned above, no other models get any form of discounts or offers, including the XUV700, new Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, and the new Mahindra Thar.