Mahindra unveils Global Pik Up concept based on Scorpio N

Internally codenamed Z121, the Global Pik Up concept from Mahindra will not take its final shape before 2025.

Mahindra has taken the wraps of the much-awaited Global Pik Up at an extravagant event held in Cape Town, South Africa. Based on the Mahindra Scorpio N, the prototype, designed at Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS), is still in its concept stage and market launch is still a distant affair.

Mahindra Global Pik Up: Design

The pickup truck borrows several visual elements from Scorpio N like the bonnet and LED headlamp shape. However, it flaunts plenty of distinct touches, most prominently a dual-cab design with a load bay at the rear. Other styling highlights include a new front grille, massive steel skid plates, and a chunky front bumper with integrated LED daytime running lights.

The overall design screams ruggedness and resonates with the lifestyle segment it intends to cater. Further, add-ons like a snorkel, a twin-piece sidestep, a roof rack on top, a tyre carried, and an auxiliary LED light bar on top, accentuate the Global Pik Up’s adventure lifestyle. The rear end gets a conventional pickup design with rectangular elements, accompanied by the lower bumper and upright tailgate.

Mahindra Global Pik Up: Engine specs, features

Powering this pickup truck is a familiar 2.2-litre diesel engine, which has now been updated and is in its second generation. In Scorpio N, this power mill churns out 173 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with either a 6-speed manual or an Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via a low-range transfer case.

There are also four drive modes to choose from– Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand. The new pickup truck will also be more advanced in terms of features like 5G connectivity, a single-pane sunroof, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Mahindra Global Pik Up: Expected launch

Mahindra has specifically designed the Global Pik Up concept for markets like ASEAN, Australia, South Africa, India, and South and Central America. That said, it isn’t coming to India anytime before 2025. When launched, the new Mahindra pickup truck could rival the likes of Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.