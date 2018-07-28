Mahindra U321 likely to be called Marazzo: MPV to challenge 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Mahindra’s upcoming MPV codenamed U321 is all set to make its market launch in India in next 2 months. As the company sets the tone for its official unveiling of the car, Mahindra will disclose the name of its new vehicle on 31st July 2018. It is also likely that Mahindra’s U321 might be christened as the new Mahindra Marazzo. Going by the company’s naming philosophy, Mahindra has always opted for names ending with the letter ‘O’ like the Mahindra Quanto, Mahindra Xylo, Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra Verito and even the Mahindra XUV500 is pronounced by the company as XUV 5(double O). Mahindra two-wheelers as well, have similar names such as the Mojo, Centuro and Gusto.

Officially, Mahindra & Mahindra has not confirmed the name Marazzo yet, but we can confirm that Mahindra had filed the trademark of this word along with a logo, with Intellectual Property of India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Mahindra had applied for this trademark on 7th July 2018 and has been approved by the concerned government authority. However, it is still not clarified whether the U321 will be called Marazzo or it is just the logo that is being called the Marazzo.

Mahindra U321

However, all this speculation around Mahindra’s new promising MPV will be cleared once Mahindra’s senior management team walk out on stage on Tuesday. Mahindra U321 MPV or the Marazzo has been spotted testing several times and is likely to be available in both 7-seater, 8-seater options. We also expect Mahindra to introduce a new 1.5L diesel engine with this new MPV.

Mahindra’s U321 MPV is also the first product to be developed by Mahindra’s North American Technical Centre. While more details on Mahindra’s new MPV are yet to be revealed, the MPV will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Lodgy. We also expect the Marazzo to be positioned to be a bit more premium than the Ertiga, to disrupt the sales of Toyota Innova Crysta.

After the U321 (Marazzo) Mahindra will also launch the S201, Ssangyong Tivoli based crossover in India that will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Stay tuned of Express Drives for more on the Mahindra U321 and let us see if this speculation around Marazzo comes true.