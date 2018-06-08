Mahindra U321 latest images reveal more details: Innova Crysta rival set for festive season launch

Mahindra has been testing its U321 MPV for quite a long time now but the vehicle was seen with heavy camouflage every single time. Thankfully, the latest set of images issued by Team-BHP reveal a bit more as the MPV is partially visible. The new Mahindra U321 test mule was spotted testing recently on the Mumbai Nashik highway and it bears the glossy silver shade on the exterior. The front end of the new Mahindra U321 is not visible in the latest set of images. However, the previous images have shown that the MPV will come with a tooth-like design on the new grille. There will also be projector headlamps on offer while the LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) have been integrated with the foglamps that find their place on the front bumper. On the rear, the new Mahindra U321 gets vertical tail lamps along with LED brake lights that are mounted on the top. The wheel covers show that this one is a lower variant rather than a top end trim.

The cabin of the new Mahindra U321 looks spacious and the latest image reveals a bit more about the interiors. The majority of the dashboard gets piano black finish with a touchscreen infotainment system in the center. The steering wheel is three spoke and there are large air conditioning vents. Powering the new Mahindra U321 MPV are new 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual transmission will come standard while a six-speed automatic unit is expected to be on offer as optional.

The new Mahindra U321 now looks in the final stages of testing and hence, it is expected to be launched in India during the coming festive season. There have been rumours that the upcoming Mahindra U321 MPV will replace the Xylo in the company's product line up as the brand has no plans to update the latter. The new Mahindra U321 will challenge the likes of the popular Toyota Innova Crysta. More details expected soon, so stay tuned with us!

