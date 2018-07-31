Mahindra Marazzo is official name of U321! This Indian ‘shark’ will fight Japanese Toyota Innova Crysta’s dominance

Mahindra Marazzo is the official name for the U321 codenamed new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). Ending all speculations and confirming our exclusive report, Mahindra's management led by Dr. Pawan Goeka today officially confirmed the name and says that it is derived from the Spanish word 'Marazzo' which means a shark and the vehicle gets its designed inspired from a shark. Mahindra Marazzo (U321) has been designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and the company-owned Italian design house, Pininfarina. The Marazzo is Mahindra first vehicle to get the company's new design language which is likely to be carried forward to other upcoming Mahindra's SUVs and UVs. The shark-inspired design is very evident from the overall aerodynamic shape of the MPV, its silhouette and in the front grille inserts that resemble shark-like teeth and gives the Marazzo an aggressive face. Towards the rear of the vehicle, the tail lamps are inspired by the tail of a shark.

Mahindra Marazzo is a globally developed product and is a result of an engineering collaboration between Mahindra Research Valley located in Chennai and Mahindra North America Technical Centre (MNATC).

Mahindra Marazzo aka U321 MPV design

Mahindra says that "the pedigree and global product development capabilities of the MNATC team of engineers and the young team of experts at MRV have been instrumental in bringing forth refinement and engineering excellence in this offering." We can now also confirm that Mahindra Marazzo will make its market launch in India in September 2018. This new MPV will be positioned at a more premium level and will take on the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, which means expect higher prices than as compared to that of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Lodgy.

Addressing the media, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M said, “The shark-inspired Marazzo symbolizes the next generation of aspirational Mahindra vehicles. A collaborative effort of Pininfarina, Mahindra Design Studio, MNATC and MRV, Marazzo is born of a vision to design a global vehicle with quality and refinement keeping in mind the aspirations of our customers.”

The company has developed a new platform for the Marazzo and bets big on its refinement, space and a quieter cabin. Mahindra says that its been benchmarked against global standards of quality, crash testing and validation norms and meets the new upcoming safety and emission norms. Mahindra Marazzo will be manufactured at the company's facility in Nasik.

Mahindra Marazzo aka U321's surround cool technology

Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, M&M said, “The intense process of development and refinement of the Marazzo is comparable to any global vehicle and incorporates a number of innovations. In fact, the Marazzo has the largest footprint (wheelbase x front track) of any Mahindra vehicle. I am confident that it will set a new benchmark and become a game-changer in its segment."

Mahindra Marazzo aka U321 instrument cluster

Mahindra Marazzo Price:

With a premium positioning, Mahindra Marazzo is likely to be positioned above the Mahindra XUV500 at a starting price of around Rs 13 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

Mahindra has rigorously tested its new Marazzo and is now gearing up for the full-scale production of its new MPV. Expect the Marazzo to be packed with new features and expect the interiors to be premium with a large infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play, Android Auto and navigation. Mahindra will also debut its new 1.5L diesel engine on this MPV and we also expect a petrol engine at the time of launch. Despite the Marazzo (U321) been spotted testing a number of times, the company will showcase the MPV only at the launch scheduled in September 2018. The new Mahindra Marazzo will be sold in India in both seven and eight seater options.