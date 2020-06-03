Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

The Mahindra TUV300 got a facelift last year and before April 1, 2020, it had only one 100hp BS4 diesel engine and 5-speed manual transmission as powertrain.

By:Published: June 3, 2020 2:08:20 PM

Mahindra TUV300

In 2015, Mahindra presented what was called as the tank-like SUV. While the company did want us to believe in the tough build quality of the vehicle, there also was the fact that the Mahindra TUV300 looked just like a tank – slab sided. Cut to 2020, Mahindra and Mahindra’s website hasn’t been updated yet about the TUV300. Unlike other Mahindra cars whose prices were updated on the websites during April and May, the TUV300 still hasn’t received an update. If one were to argue about the Mahindra Marazzo BS6 prices not being announced yet, then there is a consolation. It comes in the form of a statement near the price tab that says that it will be updated once BS6 vehicles start rolling. There is no such intimation on the Mahindra TUV300 or even the Plus model. This leads us to believe that the TUV300 will be discontinued. What does Mahindra have to say about this? Read on.

The Mahindra spokesperson says 

Due to the lockdown we are in the process of slowly ramping up our production. As and when we do the billing of a particular model, we will announce the BS6 prices. Currently, we are prioritising products such as Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300 and Pick-ups, which have higher customer demand.
.

The Mahindra TUV300 is the company’s stylish SUV model for the rural and semi-urban markets. It sits above the highly popular Mahindra Bolero in the company’s range. Currently, Mahindra has three BS6 sub-4m SUVs – Mahindra XUV300, KUV100 and the Bolero. Earlier, there was also the NuvoSport which was billed as the more stylish cousin of the TUV300. However, the vehicle met with low demand and hence was discontinued. It is likely and inferring from the above statement that the Mahindra TUV300 might be also axed. The larger version might also be discontinued. The Mahindra TUV 300 BS4 price started from Rs 8.43 lakh while the TUV300 Plus begins from Rs 9.92 lakh. Both ran different diesel engines as well as had only manual transmissions.

Also Read Mahindra TUV300 facelift review

Mahindra is said to be readying a 7-seater version of the XUV300. It will likely be called the XUV300 Plus. The launch could be sometime early next year.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to its racing history

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to its racing history

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more

Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS Motor Company dispatched 58,906 bikes, scooters amid lockdown

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS Motor Company dispatched 58,906 bikes, scooters amid lockdown