Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

The Mahindra TUV300 got a facelift last year and before April 1, 2020, it had only one 100hp BS4 diesel engine and 5-speed manual transmission as powertrain.

In 2015, Mahindra presented what was called as the tank-like SUV. While the company did want us to believe in the tough build quality of the vehicle, there also was the fact that the Mahindra TUV300 looked just like a tank – slab sided. Cut to 2020, Mahindra and Mahindra’s website hasn’t been updated yet about the TUV300. Unlike other Mahindra cars whose prices were updated on the websites during April and May, the TUV300 still hasn’t received an update. If one were to argue about the Mahindra Marazzo BS6 prices not being announced yet, then there is a consolation. It comes in the form of a statement near the price tab that says that it will be updated once BS6 vehicles start rolling. There is no such intimation on the Mahindra TUV300 or even the Plus model. This leads us to believe that the TUV300 will be discontinued. What does Mahindra have to say about this? Read on.

The Mahindra spokesperson says

Due to the lockdown we are in the process of slowly ramping up our production. As and when we do the billing of a particular model, we will announce the BS6 prices. Currently, we are prioritising products such as Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300 and Pick-ups, which have higher customer demand.

The Mahindra TUV300 is the company’s stylish SUV model for the rural and semi-urban markets. It sits above the highly popular Mahindra Bolero in the company’s range. Currently, Mahindra has three BS6 sub-4m SUVs – Mahindra XUV300, KUV100 and the Bolero. Earlier, there was also the NuvoSport which was billed as the more stylish cousin of the TUV300. However, the vehicle met with low demand and hence was discontinued. It is likely and inferring from the above statement that the Mahindra TUV300 might be also axed. The larger version might also be discontinued. The Mahindra TUV 300 BS4 price started from Rs 8.43 lakh while the TUV300 Plus begins from Rs 9.92 lakh. Both ran different diesel engines as well as had only manual transmissions.

Mahindra is said to be readying a 7-seater version of the XUV300. It will likely be called the XUV300 Plus. The launch could be sometime early next year.

