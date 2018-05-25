Mahindra TUV300 Plus officially priced at Rs 9.69 lakh: What all you get with extended nine-seater TUV

Putting an end to all rumours, Mahindra has just revealed the price of the TUV 300 Plus through its official website. The nine-seater SUV will be sold in a single P4 variant only and the company's website according to the company's website, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus will be available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Mahindra TUV300 Plus is the extended version of the TUV300 and gets a third row. That said, the TUV300 Plus can seat a total of seven occupants. Selected company's dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the Mahindra TUV300 Plus. Mahindra's chairman Anand Mahindra had confirmed through some tweets that a few customers have taken the delivery of the vehicle. The idea was to get the buyer feedback before officially launching the vehicle in the market. The company is expected to officially start the deliveries of the new model sometime next month.

The front end of the Mahindra TUV300 Plus gets a redesigned bumper and the rear gets wraparound tail lamps that distinguish it from the standard TUV300. The new Mahindra TUV300 Plus retains the same boxy design as the standard model and there is not much that makes it highly different in terms of aesthetics than the latter. There is a possibility that Mahindra will give an option of front-facing seats on the third row on the TUV300 SUV.

Powering the Mahindra TUV300 Plus is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and it is the same unit that powers the Scorpio. This engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 120 bhp along with a peak torque of 280 Nm and gets a six-speed manual transmission. There will be no automatic gearbox on offer.

The Mahindra TUV300 Plus gets a power steering and power windows along with a central locking system. Besides, there are also two 12V charging sockets in the cabin. The official launch announcement of the Mahindra TUV300 Plus is expected to take place in the next few days.

