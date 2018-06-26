India’s only nine-seater SUV: Mahindra TUV300 Plus prices and variants explained

Indian automaker, Mahindra & Mahindra has recently launched the nine-seater version of its TUV300 SUV and has named its as Mahindra TUV300 Plus. The new variant is being offered in three variants - P4, P6 and P8 and is available only with a 2.2L, mHAWK D120 turbo-diesel engine that makes 120 hp and 280 Nm of torque and also gets Mahindra micro-hybrid technology. This is currently one of the most affordable 9-seater SUV n the market and here is a variant wise compilation of the Mahindra TUV300 Plus.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus Price in India:

Mahindra TUV300 Plus P4 variant

Price: Rs 9.59 lakh (Ex-Delhi)

The base variant of Mahindra TUV300 Plus has priced at Rs 9.50 lakh and despite being the entry variant it still loaded with new features. It features automatic door locks, power windows, body-coloured front grille and bumpers. It also gets moulded spare wheel cover with Mahindra branding, tilt adjustable power steering, phone charging point. The big miss on this variant is that it offers not even a single airbag and no ABS. Mahindra TUV300 Plus gets a manual air-conditioning system. It features Mahindra's micro-hybrid technology along with brake energy regeneration technology.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus P6 variant

Price: Rs 9.95 lakh (Ex-Delhi)

For about Rs 45,000 more, Mahindra TUV300 Plus becomes an interesting buy. It now gets dual-airbags with ABS and EBD and over and above the features of the P4 variant it now also features body-coloured door handles and outside rear-view mirrors. Interiors are more premium with fabric upholstery and wheel covers. The touchscreen infotainment system is a big miss on this variant and while buying a plus Rs 10 lakh vehicle you would expect it to get a good infotainment system.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus P8 variant

Price: Rs 10.98 lakh (Ex-Delhi)

By spending over Rs 1.5 lakh over the base variant you get the top P8 variant of Mahindra TUV300 Plus that gets all the top features. The face is now loaded with chrome including in the fog lamp housing, it gets 16-inch alloy wheels and interiors gets faux leather upholstery. There is also silver garnish on the AC vents and the dash also gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Mahindra Blue sense technology, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror link. Over and about the lower variants, Mahindra TUV 300 Plus P8 gets reverse parking camera with sensors, rear defogger and wiper and many storage spaces and front centre armrest.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus is available in 5 exterior colour options - Bold Black, Majestic Silver, Dynamo Red, Glacier White and Molten Orange.