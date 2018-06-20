Mahindra TUV300 Plus launched at a price of Rs 9.47 lakh: India’s first 9-seater based on the Scorpio!

After months of teasing, Mahindra and Mahindra have finally launched the TUV300 PLUS at a starting price of Rs. 9.47 lakh ex-showroom. The TUV300 Plus MPV is essentially a long-wheelbase variant of the standard TUV300, with space for 9 occupants. Making it the only vehicle in the country to have this seating configuration under the 10 lakh mark.

Powering the Mahindra TUV300 Plus is a 2.2-litre mHAWK D120 engine which delivers 120 BHP and 280 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The TUV300 Plus gets an interior designed by Pininfarina which gets top of the line features like a 17.8-centimetre touchscreen infotainment with inbuilt GPS navigation, ECO mode, Mahindra’s micro-hybrid technology, Brake Energy Regeneration Technology, Intellipark Reverse Assist and an AC ECO mode.

The TUV300 PLUS comes with a toughened high-strength steel body along with a chassis derived from the Scorpio. Outside the sub-compact region at 4400 mm in length, the dimensions of the TUV300 make it 1835 mm wide & 1812 mm, tall. It also comes with dual-airbags and ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution as standard. Additionally, the hazard lights also switch on in case of panic braking.

The Mahindra says that TUV300 Plus gets Cushion Suspension Technology, which they say exponentially improves the ride quality of the TUV300 despite the additional weight. On the inside, the Mahindra gets faux leather seats to give the TUV300 PLUS a premium feel. It also comes with steering mounted audio & phone controls, a rear defogger along with wash & wipe, a driver seat height adjuster, armrests for the front row, a convenient storage tray below the driver’s seat and lead-me-to-vehicle & follow-me-home headlamps.

The TUV300 Plus will be on sale with five colour options to choose from; Majestic Silver, Glacier white, Bold Black, Dynamo Red and Molten Orange, and three trims - P4, P6 and P8.