Mahindra TUV300 Plus details revealed, spotted at a dealership

Mahindra TUV300 Plus, a nine-seater version of the TUV300, has been seen at dealerships hinting at its launch getting closer than ever. Latest images posted on a forum on TeamBHP has let out more details about the upcoming Mahindra. While reports on its pricing have already done the rounds and it is expected to launch at Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu), other specifications and details have now also been revealed. Mahindra TUV300 Plus P4 variant a stretch version of the sub-four-metre SUV TUV300 and shares most of its body panels with it as well, except for a change at the rear end.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus is 4,400 mm in length which is 401 mm more than the standard version. It is 1,835 mm wide and stands 1,812 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm, which is the same as the sub-four-meter TUV300.

In terms of engine options, Mahindra TUV300 Plus will be powered by a 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine which makes 120 hp and 280 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual, instead of the five-speed unit in the standard TUV300.

Mahindra TUV300 Plus rides on steel wheels with 215/70R16 tyres. Fuel tank capacity of the vehicle is 60 litres and it weighs in at 2,410 kg. Mahindra has also equipped the TUV300 Plus with Micro Hybrid start-stop tech.

On the inside, Mahindra TUV300 Plus gets a nine-seat configuration, Vinyl seat upholstery and the interior is all-black. The third-row seats are fold-up side facing. It gets power steering, power windows, central locking, AC with heater internally adjustable wing mirrors and two 12V charging sockets.

For safety, Mahindra TUV300 Plus will come equipped with ABS, airbags, engine immobiliser, child locks and side intrusion beams. Options for captain seats for the second row and front facing seats in the third row are also likely.

Image courtesy: TeamBHP