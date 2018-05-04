Mahindra TUV300 Luxury Edition kits launched: Rear-view camera, in-built navigation and more!

The Mahindra TUV 300 might be slightly overwhelmed with the competition, especially in urban environment, where features are the mainstay for buyers. To bolster their struggling compact SUV Mahindra have added another two Luxury edition kits to the TUV300’s roster. Available in two versions, these kits add additional features and mild design accents to the vehicle. The first kit includes a faux leather seat covers, a steering cover to match and a 6.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system with inbuilt navigation and a reverse camera. The kit adds chrome accents to the number plate recess, the front grille and door handles.

If that doesn’t catch your fancy, there is the Kit 2, which adds even more features additional to the ones of Kit 1. These include a heads-up display, glossy black roof with bonnet stripes, chrome finish on windows & tail lamps and floor mats. Prices for either kit have not been specified. Prices of the Luxury Edition Kits are not yet revealed, but interested customers can contact Mahindra dealerships directly. What is important to know here is that while these kits are official accessories to your Mahindra they come with a warranty and do not even void the original warranty of the Mahindra TUV300.

Now, Mahindra’s TUV is powered by a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder diesel engine that generates 100 bhp of max power and 240 Nm of peak torque. The engine is either paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. What sets the TUV300 apart from the rest of the crop, aside from the its mildly premium pricing is the fact that it is based on a ladder on frame chassis adding to its off-road capability and ruggedness. In comparison most sub-compact SUVs are based on car-like monocoque chassis.