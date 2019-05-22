Mahindra TUV300 AMT variants discontinued: XUV300 AMT coming soon!

Mahindra has silently discontinued the AMT variants from the line-up of its sub-4-meter SUV TUV300. Earlier, this vehicle used to have AMT option available in its T8 and T10 trims. The same has now been removed according to Mahindra's website. Now, this vehicle is available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This SUV comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. This engine is capable of producing 100 bhp of power along with 260 Nm of peak torque. The discontinuation of the AMT gearbox from TUV300's line-up comes right after a mid-life update which this vehicle had received recently. Mahindra currently has two sub-4-meter compact SUV in its line-up. In addition to the TUV300, there is the XUV300. The latter stands as a premium alternative to the former with better features and different engine options.

The facelift saw the TUV300 get some minor cosmetic updates. These include a piano black front grille with chrome inserts, newly designed X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover along with new muscular side cladding. In addition to this, the headlamps have been blacked out and they now feature LED daytime running lights. Furthermore, with this update, the TUV300 gets clear lens tail-lamps. The rest of the design attributes of the vehicle remain the same as before. The interiors of this vehicle remain the same as before with no change at all. Mahindra did update the colour options for the TUV300 with this update. Highway Red and Mystic Copper were added to the list. Also, there is an additional optional pack available on the top-end T10 trim which offers features such as leatherette seats and lumbar support.

The Mahindra TUV300 and the XUV300 both compete in the same sub-4-meter SUV segment. The latter comes across as a premium alternative and hence comes with more features and creature comforts in comparison to the former. Though Mahindra has discontinued the AMT gearbox from TUV300's line-up, it is confirmed that the carmaker is going to introduce this two-pedal technology in the XUV300 later this year.