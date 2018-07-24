Mahindra Truck Furio range launched: Pininfarina-designed model gives Mahindra a long-awaited advantage

Betting big on the growing Indian commercial vehicle growth in India, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division today unveiled its Furio range of Intermediate trucks marking its entry into the Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (ICVs) making Mahindra a full range player in the CV industry. Mahindra Furio has been designed by the company-owned Italian design firm Pininfarina and the company has invested Rs 600 crore to develop the Furio range of truck. Both interiors and exterior of the Mahindra Furio design are done by Pininfarina. The Furio range currently has four products and two more will be launched by December followed by another two in 2019.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra says that with this Pininfarina inspired design on the Furio range we are set to enter a new orbit and become a full range commercial vehicle manufacturer. Mahindra Furio is the culmination of focused efforts from more than 500 Mahindra engineers, 180 suppliers and an investment of Rs. 600 crores.

"I am confident that just like the BLAZO HCV Series, the FURIO range of ICVs will also set new benchmarks for performance, earnings and deliver better value to customers,” he added.

Mahindra started the work on these new ICVs four years back and now enters 7.5 to 16 tonnes segment. Dr Goenka further said that Mahindra is now the only company to have the range of vehicle starting from three-wheelers to 49 tonnes. The Furio comes at a right time and gets a new engine, new chassis and a new cabin.

ICV transporters expect Mahindra Furio to improve their operating profits with increased mileage and lower maintenance costs with increased load carrying capacity. The new Furio range gets Mahindra's MDI Tech and the engine is equipped with Mahindra’s FuelSmart technology that claims to optimize fuel consumption depending on the usage and load on the truck. Mahindra's CV range now caters from 3.5 ton to 49 ton. There will be more engines on offer going forward.

Mahindra Blazo range of Heavy Commercial Vehicle has helped the company to grow its market share with over 15,000 units sold. The addition of this new range of ICVs will see Mahindra Trucks and Buses believe it will emerge as a complete trucking solutions provider in the Indian market. According to, Vinod Sahay, CEO, Mahindra Truck and Bus and Construction Equipment Divisions, Mahindra & Mahindra “ Mahindra Furio range is built precisely around these elements and we are confident that it will soon be a preferred choice for ICV customers."

The new platform has been built with a modular approach and caters from 6.5 to 16T and will cater to many applications from logistics to eCommerce, fruit and vegetable vendors and many more. The approach to building the Furio range of truck was to offer a profitable truck equipped with modern and safety features says Vinod Sahay. The truck gets metal bumpers and fenders with cornering lights that's a segment first in the country. Mahindra also claims 5-degree cooler cabin, this was possible due to lower rake angle and a total of 8 outlet ventilation system.

The Furio range is the first vehicle to be completely designed and built by Pininfarina. Mahindra has also tested the new range of ICV for over 17 lakh kms across various terrains in India.