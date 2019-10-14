Mahindra Truck and Buses to launch BS-6 products soon: Blazo range becomes No.1 in fuel efficiency

Mahindra Truck and Buses has today announced that it is on track to launch its BS-6 range of products in India. The company also said that it is going to simplify the transformation from BS-4 to BS-6 for its customers by keeping 80 per cent of the parts identical between the two. MTB further said that its Blazo range of trucks has now become the market leader in terms of fuel efficiency.

In addition to this, the Mahindra Furio ICV has become the fourth best-selling truck in the 12 tonne as well as the 14-tonne category. Mahindra Truck and Buses has recently launch three more variants of the Furio in India. The company said that soon, in the ICV, it is going to launch 18 more variants in the 5 to 18-tonne segments and these products will be BS-6 compliant.

Mahindra Truck and Buses further announced that it has become the 3rd best player in the haulage segment (Multi Axle Vehicle & + Tractor Trailer) in H1 FY 20. The feat was achieved across major markets which includes Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and North East region.

Strengthening its after-sales network, Mahindra Truck and Buses has set-up North-South Service Corridor on a stretch of Kashmir to Kanyakumari. On this 3,800 km corridor, a total of 41 service centre have been established, with one being present on every 100 km. These service centres will offer a guarantee of 4 hours or otherwise, a compensation of Rs 500 will be given for every hour delay.

Speaking on the developments, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said “With the HCV segment going through tough times, we felt the need to constantly innovate to stay ahead of the curve. This has resulted in the BLAZO meeting with unparalleled success with regard to mileage which is a win win for its owners. We are on track to being BSVI complaint with a wider range of truck and buses, simplified new technology and the unique customer value proposition of guaranteed higher mileage”.

Vinod Sahay, CEO, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. mentioned, “Continuing with our disruptiVe customer value proposition of mileage guarantee, the new BLAZO X 49 Rigid MAV truck in 16-wheeler category ensures that customers save more and earn higher due to higher mileage and payload. Our newly launched ICV range, FURIO has been acknowledged by the customers and with the launch of 18 new variants in the coming months, we hope to be a full range player in this segment-We are excited to commercially launch our CRUZlO range of long platform overhang (LPO) buses in the employee & school segments”.