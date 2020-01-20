Mahindra Treo electric load carrier launch in India soon: Showcase likely at Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra and Mahindra can be called the pioneer of electric technology in India. The brand started its foray into the electric business way before any other Indian-manufacturer did. Their last mile connectivity option - the Treo electric rickshaw was introduced a bit late though - 2017. However, this one definitely was a much refined product than the previous attempts. It is no wonder that Mahindra Electric recently flagged off their 1,000 Li-ion powered Treo. The Mahindra Treo electric rickshaw, according to Mahesh Babu who is the CEO of Mahindra Electric, has picked pace rapidly. So much, in fact, that Mahesh says that the sales are expected to reach 1,000 units per month. He fondly recollects a customer from Bangalore who has been in the textile business. She began driving a Mahindra Treo. Mahesh continues that she has made a mark in this male-dominated business and driving a Treo is so easy - no gears, clutch - more like a scooter. She doesn't have to even go to a fuel pump station. Moreover, she is earning more than Rs 10,000/month from this vehicle. Mahesh says that the Treo has now become a part of many-a-families.

Many customers also send Mahesh images of Treos being fully loaded and driven. This has prompted the company to come up with a Treo load carrier in the future. While Mahesh was hesistant to reveal the launch date, he was kind enough to let out that the Mahindra Treo load carrier electric will be launched sometime this year. It is highly likely that the aforementioned vehicle will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. Speaking of which, Mahindra will likely have more than 20 vehicle prototypes on display at the Auto Expo. At least 80 per cent of these will be electric units. Mahesh signs off by saying that, "There will be a range of products at the expo and it is going to be very exciting."