Mahindra Treo electric Cargo version under development: To offer multiple benefits over other LCVs

Mahindra has recently launched India's first ever electric auto that will give a major boost to last mile connectivity while offering low running costs. The Treo is built on a modular platform and Express Drives has come to know that the company that a cargo styled version based on the e Auto is in the making. Mahindra has invested close to Rs 35 crore in the development of the Treo electric three-wheeler. Mahindra Treo was first displayed in India at the Auto Expo 2018 and also at the MOVE Summit that took place in September 2018. The Mahindra Treo can be purchased in India for a price of Rs 1.36 lakh for the Treo Yaari e rickshaw. The ex-showroom price is after the reduction, all thanks to the FAME scheme benefits.

Also Read: India’s first electric auto Mahindra Treo launched: Big boost to last mile connectivity



The Treo is currently available for sale in e rickshaw and e Auto versions. Powering the Mahindra Treo is a lithium-ion battery that has the capacity to last up to 5 years. After a full charge that can be achieved in 4 hours, the vehicle offers a range of can 130 kms. If the owner is in a hurry, he can just charge for two hours for which the Treo offers a range of 85 km. The upcoming Mahindra Treo cargo version is expected to get the same hardware with similar range and charging time.

The launch of the new Mahindra Treo Cargo version will surely benefit small fleet operators and it can be used as a delivery vehicle in multiple areas. Features like real-time onboard battery status, optional hard top and rear crash guard are expected to be on offer on the Cargo version as well. Mahindra is playing a major role in the Government of India's EV mission and is the only manufacturer at present to sell electric cars.

The company has sold over 4,000 EVs in India till date and the company's long-term electric vehicle plan started seven years back with the acquisition of the Reva brand. Treo based on modular platform. Looking at developing a cargo styled product on this platform. Stay tuned for more updates!