Mahindra Toy Ride-on Tractor: Electric, remote-controlled tractor for ‘budding agriculturist’, says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra is set to launch a new tractor for the 'very young, budding agriculturist' and it is perhaps the most adorable piece of automobile we've seen all week. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently tweeted a couple of photos of the Mahindra Novo, an electric toy tractor, adding that it is in fact 'coming soon'.

"So is this a new tractor model we’re launching? Indeed it is. Except it’s even more ‘compact’ than you may have thought! Say hello to the Mahindra Toy Ride-on tractor. Perfect for the (very) young, budding agriculturist. Motorized, with a remote controller. Coming soon..." Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

Mahindra Tractors also retails two scale models of its tractors - Mahindra Novo Toy Tractor and Mahindra Yuvo Toy Tractor at Rs 567 and Rs 658, respectively. And, they've got branded t-shirts as well.

In fact, Mahindra tractors somehow have quite a cool vibe going on about them, especially since one of them appeared in the immensely popular mobile game PUBG last year. The Mahindra tractor was first spotted by a YouTuber who goes by the name of Chocotaco, and ever since several other PUBG players noticed it and shared their excitement over the Internet and Twitter went ablaze with screenshots from the game.

Not much is known about the new electric ride-on tractor but it looks like a remote-controlled toy that a kid will very much have a great time with. Who knows, maybe it could also be used for small farm works.