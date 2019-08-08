Mahindra to launch three electric cars in India: eKUV, eAspire and one compact SUV

Anand Mahindra, chairman Mahindra and Mahindra Group, at the company's 73rd annual general meeting, said that it plans to launch a series of all-electric vehicles in India. He acknowledged that the industry is currently going through a "tectonic shift". He added that the task of going all-electric vehicles is achievable and India has the potential to become a hub for EVs. Commenting on the government's EV push, Mahindra told shareholders, "Why should it come as a surprise that the government is putting all its weight behind the introduction of EVs."

Mahindra currently has the eVerito all-electric sedan in its portfolio and according to managing director Pawan Goenka, the company is going to launch three more electric four-wheelers in India within the next two and a half years time. Anand Mahindra welcomed the government's push for electric vehicles and said that the company is future-ready and is currently waiting for the wave to rise. Adding to this Goenka said that at company plans to launch the electric KUV in India by the end of this year. In addition to this, it will bring the electric XUV300 a year after that which will be followed by the electric version of the Aspire sedan six months later. He further added that the recent reduction in the GST rates, from 12% to 5% has made the business case of eVerito almost even. At the moment, the company has about 1,500 to 2,000 eVeritos in the market.

Adding to this, he said that the Indian auto industry is currently going through one of the biggest slowdowns seen in the recent past and that financing is a problem because of a host of issues such as liquidity, interest rates and the banks tightening norms for financing. He said that the the interest rate cuts have also not been passed on and they are going to stay because of which transaction cost remains still very high, which has, in turn, resulted in price hike.

The overall GDP growth, the delayed monsoon, rural spending and income all factors together have led to negative

sentiment, he said.

Seeking a cut in the GST rates, Goenka said the industry needs some kind of shot in the arm and therefore we will have to wait and see what the government decides to do for the auto industry. "A 6-7 per cent reduction in excise duty during the period of earlier recessions, have led the industry take-off in the past. What we need right now is to have some kind of relief in GST. Hope it comes and that will definitely help the industry to change the sentiment," Goenka said. Noting that the fall in sales in tractors was due to the macroeconomic factors that are affecting the industry, he projected a flat growth for the tractor industry this fiscal with a "positive bias," including monsoon, which had just 6 per cent deficit till Tuesday of the normal.

He said that in the current environment, there is a huge danger of job losses, which are happening in areas like OEMs, suppliers, dealers and unorganised sectors or typically the service sector. He also said that as many as 260 dealerships have been closed in the last 6-9 months due to lack of affordability amid the downturn.