Mahindra to launch fourth electric SUV in 2027

All-new SUV will be the brand’s third born-EV offering, expected to be a big volume driver.

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to expand its born-electric portfolio with an all-new SUV slated for launch in 2027, based on the BE.07 concept first showcased in 2022.

The upcoming model, internally codenamed B07, will roll out from the company’s Chakan facility in Maharashtra, which is currently undergoing capacity expansion to support additional models including EVs. The SUV will carry a new marketing name at launch and form part of Mahindra’s broader EV scale-up strategy for 2027.

ALSO READ JSW Motors readies India entry, begins dealer hunt

Chakan and Beyond

In a recent analyst call, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), said the company expects the three current models to clock combined monthly sales of 7,000–8,000 units this calendar year. “We are projecting roughly 80,000 units annually as combined sales. We feel comfortable, based on the response we have got to XEV 9S which was our latest e-SUV launch, that this is achievable,” he said. He further added, “BO7 will come in, in some part of calendar 2027. That we believe will be a very big volume driver on top of what we are doing with our current three products.”

Mahindra’s existing born-EV range that includes the BE 6, XEV 9e and recently introduced XEV 9S has collectively crossed 41,000 units in cumulative sales since launch. The company is targeting steady monthly volumes from this trio as it builds momentum in the premium electric SUV segment. The brand also has the XUV3XO EV which is based on the internal combustion powered XUV3XO SUV.

Target 2028

The fourth born-electric SUV due in 2027 will sit alongside these models but target a slightly different buyer profile. While it will share the INGLO platform and technology with Mahindra’s existing electric SUVs, it will feature a more upright, conventional body style aimed at customers seeking a practical five-seat electric SUV. At around 4.5 metres in length, the new model will compete directly in the fast-growing mid-size electric SUV segment. Rivals are expected to include the Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti eVitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, among others.