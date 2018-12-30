Mahindra Thar that looks like a Jeep Wrangler! Amazing car modification!

Modified Mahindra Thars 4x4 are a dime a dozen, but every now and then one Thar pops onto the radar that's just undeniably brilliant. This one in particular comes out of one of Kerala's most well known chop shops aka Pro Colour Body Shop. Their previous endeavour a Force Gurkha that was modified to mimic the G-Wagon that inspires it. The result was a blink and miss replica of the legendary G-meister. Like their previous build this one too could have you fooled for days, years even. The car it draws inspiration from is the Wrangler JK series. To perfectly recreate it, PCBS brought in parts from the a donor Wrangler JK but the devil was in the fact that the Jeep is quite a bit larger than the Mahindra Thar. Changes to dimensions usually means tampering with the structural integrity of the vehicle, not something that those that want to build a holistic replica would do.

The Factory Finished look you see on this Mahindra Thar, erm, Thar-Wrangler comes of hundreds of hours of workmanship. Hydraulic presses were employed for sheet bending, so as to ensure that the bends were clean, with little to nothing in the form of body filler or putty, ensuring that the finish was set in the metal. What's evident in the result is the attention to detail and craftsmanship ship that shows in the resultant Thar. One of the key pieces on the Thar is the hard top fabricated from 18-gauge steel with double layer sheets that have foam sandwiched in between for better heat and sound insulation.This also meant that the windshield frame had to be rebuilt but the guys at PCB seem to have done a fantastic job on it. The front bumper and bonnet are custom built too, and gets a grille to match the JK series Wrangler. What's perhaps most interesting is the bucket seats at the rear that can be accessed via a rear barn type tailgate. The custom paint finish comes courtesy a primed using marine grade primer for better rust protection as well. Interiors too have been given a once over with better NVH and carpeting and interior finish.

The Wrang-Thar took a little more than 9 months to complete, and if that sounds brutal to you, it's the price of a job done perfectly well!