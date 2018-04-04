Mahindra Thar Tank: Additional ₹10 lakh can turn your Thar into a terrain crushing tank!

Mahindra made its American debut very recently by launching its tiny-offroader Roxor. Mahindra Roxor is essentially a Mahindra Thar but hosts a long list of changes including a new front design that makes it different from Jeep brand's design in America. Mahindra Roxor is also a bit more rugged and tough and has no doors and hard top roof.

In order to be more American, the Roxor SUV was spotted with Mattracks' snow/sand tracks. These are 48 inches long, 30 inches high and 15 inches wide, and they replace the Roxor's regular wheels and tires. To ensure proper fitment, the suspension and wheel wells were modified to fit the track system, but otherwise, the off-roader is powered by the 2.5L Turbo Diesel engine shedding a power of 62 HP and 195 Nm of torque mated to a 5-Speed manual gearbox.

Unlike Mahindra Thar that is road-legal in India, Mahindra Roxor is not a street legal vehicle in the USA, Mahindra Roxio stuck to restricting its speed limit to 45 mph. These set of tank tires on Roxor would approximately cost you Rs 10 lakh. Of course, here in India, you would need to pay the extra for the import of these Mattracks.

These are also often referred as Continuous track or Caterpillar tracks, Mattracks rubber track conversion system has evolved from the original production model to a product line that can provide a dependable track conversion system to fit many different applications.

The Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior

In last few years, tank tracks have gained popularity in many industries, proving themselves time and time again as a cost-effective solution for mobility over some of the worlds most extreme terrain. These can be implemented across a range of vehicles including ATVs, SUVs and commercial vehicles.

Mattracks has several facilities in Karlstad, Minnesota, one facility a 100,000 square foot manufacturing and office building, a second 60,000 square foot building was recently acquired to accommodate expansion and a product testing site. It sells in over in over 100 countries and are used on all types of terrain, climates and is used across many industries across segments.

Earlier in 2017, Japanese automaker Nissan had showcased its Rogue Trail Warrior concept with DOMINATOR Tracks, from American Track Truck, Inc. This new Rogue Trail Warrior adds a new dimension to family adventures with its snow/sand tracks, gear basket, winch and camo pain.