Mahindra Thar Signature Edition Launched in India: Only 700 will be made

The Mahindra Thar Signature Edition has been launched today in India. Only 700 examples of this special edition bearing the signature of Anand Mahindra will be made. This could be taken as the last 'Hurrah' before the current generation iteration of the Thar makes way for the second generation, which is set to launch in India soon. The Signature Edition of the Mahindra Thar is based on its CRDe variant and is going to cost Rs 9.99 lakh. It comes with some visual alterations, both on the outside as well as the inside.

The front grille of the Mahindra Thar Signature Edition is finished in black while the bumper adorns a silver finish. It comes with a new set of alloy wheels and will be available in two exterior colour options of 'Aquamarine Blue' and 'Napoli Black'. Apart from this, it also gets decals on the side as well as on the bonnet. Furthermore, it comes with a badge with adorns Anand Mahindra's signature on it. On the inside, this Signature Edition comes with leatherette upholstery for the front seats. The Thar Signature Edition also gets the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

The Mahindra Thar is soon going to undergo a major generation update. The homegrown automaker has already started testing this vehicle on Indian roads. The same will be based on an all-new platform. And as a result of this, will be wider and longer in comparison to the current generation iteration. Furthermore, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will have better quality interiors with more features. Furthermore, it will get an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine which will be BS6 complaint and produce more power and torque in comparison to the current 2.2-litre unit. Transmission options will continue to remain the same 5-speed manual unit. Prices for the same are likely to increase owing to the plethora of changes and upgrades that it is going to get.