Mahindra Thar gets new logo and colour options

Mahindra Thar gets updates in the form of colour options, re-positioned control switches, and the new twin-peak logo. Here are all the details.

Home-grown automaker Mahindra is discreetly updating the logos for its vehicles and the latest to get the new twin-peak logo is the Mahindra Thar. Along with the logo update, Mahindra has also updated colour options on the new Thar with subtle interior updates.

Starting with the logo, the Mahindra Thar now sports the company’s new twin-peak logo on the steering wheel and hubcaps, giving the 3-door off-roader a fresh look.

Moving on to the colour updates, Mahindra has discontinued two colours, the Rocky Beige and Mystic Copper, leaving the Thar to be had in four colour options now: Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, Aqua Marine, and Red Rage.

Other interior tweaks include repositioning buttons and controls, which look sleeker than before. Mahindra has repositioned the traction control and hill-descent control switches from the right side of the steering wheel to a panel below the HVAC controls, while also getting a door lock/unlock button for added convenience.

Earlier this year, the Thar received minor colour changes to the front and rear bumpers, the lumbar support and one USB option were deleted, and the SUV got CEAT Crossdrive AT tyres.

Apart from the changes mentioned above, no other changes have been made, however, just the change in the logo could leave a few owners disappointed as the twin-peak logo is the latest.

Also, mechanically, the Thar remains unchanged and Mahindra will continue to offer the 150 bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine and the 130 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic with a part-time four-wheel-drive.

The Thar competes with the only other affordable off-roader in the price segment, the new Force Gurkha. Mahindra is also testing a 5-door version of the Thar that is expected to launch soon, and for those looking forward to it, here’s why the 5-door Mahindra Thar makes more sense.