Mahindra Thar gets more than 50,000 bookings: Production capacity increased

When the Mahindra Thar was launched on October 2, it had already got a huge demand. Not only this, now reports have come in that dealers have got more than 50,000 bookings already. There is a waiting period of almost eight months. Within a few months of launch, Mahindra discontinued the base versions of the Thar. The focus was to ensure that customers get delivery of the top-end models (mostly in demand) quickly. To this effect, Mahindra has also increased the production of the Thar at its Nashik plant. This should effectively mean a lower waiting period but then the company hasn’t specified the timeline yet. On-road, the price of a new Mahindra Thar automatic should be around Rs 18 lakh. In the near future, Mahindra is aiming to launch a five-door version of the Mahindra Thar in the Indian market. It is being said that tests on the same are being conducted.

There are petrol and diesel engines available with the Mahindra Thar. The petrol is a new 2.0-litre turbo petrol whereas the diesel is a 2.2-litre unit. One gets a 6-speed manual as standard whereas the torque converter is optional. 4×4 is standard as well. The Thar is a 5-seater but isn’t that comfortable for long distances, especially for the rear-seat passengers. The ride is quite bouncy if its only a driver and shotgun. As more and more load is plied on the vehicle, the ride quality improves immediately.

Road presence of the new Mahindra Thar is commendable. It looks like a mini-Jeep Wrangler. The feature list too is quite high like the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. There are multiple storage spaces too in the SUV. Thre is no real competition to the Mahindra Thar as of now but we know that the new Force Gurkha is in the works and a launch date is near.

