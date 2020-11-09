Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here’s why!

Bookings of the all-new Mahindra Thar have crossed the 20,000 mark with the SUV commanding a 7-month waiting period across India.

By:Updated: Nov 09, 2020 1:41 PM
2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to start with launch on 2nd october, bid for 2020 Mahindra Thar first unit reached at 92.25 lakh rupee in online auction

The Mahindra Thar has been a resounding success for the homegrown SUV maker. Mahindra has recorded more than 20,000 bookings and just last weekend, they delivered close to 500 Thars. The pricing of the new Mahindra Thar, given how much it has changed from the first-gen model, was an icing on the cake. Prices started from Rs 9.80 lakh and went all the way to Rs 13.75 lakh, ex-showroom. However, a quick look at the website and one will realise that the base variants are no longer available now. The variant line-up now begins from AX (O) that is priced at Rs 11.90 lakh whereas the LX, which is a bit more luxury-oriented starts from Rs 12.49 lakh. There currently is a seven-month waiting period on the Mahindra Thar. More than 1200 units were said to be dispatched last month. The Thar is currently the only true-blue off-roader in this price range.

Mahindra has used a new chassis for this second-generation Thar. The SUV is still a sub-4m unit but then looks bigger than the outgoing model. It has got bigger wheels, LED elements, a soft-top/hard-top option, petrol as well as diesel engines and more. The interior is totally new and has an aircon, cruise control, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as front-facing rear seats. The music system has its speakers placed on the roof.

As for the engines, one gets the 2.0-litre turbo petrol that is good for 150hp and 300Nm/320Nm, depending on whether its paired with the 6-speed manual or automatic. The diesel is a 2.2-litre motor that produces 130hp and 300Nm. One again gets a 6-speed manual or an automatic with this transmission.

We checked with Mahindra on the reason for this and the company said that “Due to overwhelming demand, we are currently focussing booking on only the AX (O) and LX variants of the all-new Thar.” There it is. You got the reply from the horse’s mouth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Ather Energy raises Rs 260 crore in fresh funding: 450X electric scooter launching in these cities soon

Ather Energy raises Rs 260 crore in fresh funding: 450X electric scooter launching in these cities soon

GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon

FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon

65 Tata Nexon EVs delivered to Kerela Government: Electric vehicles on lease for 8 years

65 Tata Nexon EVs delivered to Kerela Government: Electric vehicles on lease for 8 years

2020 MotoGP: KTM's Pol Espargaro picks up season's 2nd pole, Suzuki & Honda make up front row

2020 MotoGP: KTM's Pol Espargaro picks up season's 2nd pole, Suzuki & Honda make up front row

Tata Altroz XM+ petrol variant launched: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival's new features, price

Tata Altroz XM+ petrol variant launched: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival's new features, price

Fiero coming back! TVS Fiero 125 name trademarked: To go up against Bajaj Pulsar 125

Fiero coming back! TVS Fiero 125 name trademarked: To go up against Bajaj Pulsar 125

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Specs, features, price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Specs, features, price

Honda's Tim Gajser wins 2020 FIM Motocross world title: Now a three-time MXGP champion

Honda's Tim Gajser wins 2020 FIM Motocross world title: Now a three-time MXGP champion

2020 MotoGP: Grand Prix of Europe on Sunday - When and where to watch

2020 MotoGP: Grand Prix of Europe on Sunday - When and where to watch

Nissan Magnite engine specs, fuel efficiency revealed: Everything you need to know

Nissan Magnite engine specs, fuel efficiency revealed: Everything you need to know

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Less expensive than Honda H'ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Less expensive than Honda H'ness CB350