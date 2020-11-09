Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here’s why!

Bookings of the all-new Mahindra Thar have crossed the 20,000 mark with the SUV commanding a 7-month waiting period across India.

The Mahindra Thar has been a resounding success for the homegrown SUV maker. Mahindra has recorded more than 20,000 bookings and just last weekend, they delivered close to 500 Thars. The pricing of the new Mahindra Thar, given how much it has changed from the first-gen model, was an icing on the cake. Prices started from Rs 9.80 lakh and went all the way to Rs 13.75 lakh, ex-showroom. However, a quick look at the website and one will realise that the base variants are no longer available now. The variant line-up now begins from AX (O) that is priced at Rs 11.90 lakh whereas the LX, which is a bit more luxury-oriented starts from Rs 12.49 lakh. There currently is a seven-month waiting period on the Mahindra Thar. More than 1200 units were said to be dispatched last month. The Thar is currently the only true-blue off-roader in this price range.

Mahindra has used a new chassis for this second-generation Thar. The SUV is still a sub-4m unit but then looks bigger than the outgoing model. It has got bigger wheels, LED elements, a soft-top/hard-top option, petrol as well as diesel engines and more. The interior is totally new and has an aircon, cruise control, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as front-facing rear seats. The music system has its speakers placed on the roof.

As for the engines, one gets the 2.0-litre turbo petrol that is good for 150hp and 300Nm/320Nm, depending on whether its paired with the 6-speed manual or automatic. The diesel is a 2.2-litre motor that produces 130hp and 300Nm. One again gets a 6-speed manual or an automatic with this transmission.

We checked with Mahindra on the reason for this and the company said that “Due to overwhelming demand, we are currently focussing booking on only the AX (O) and LX variants of the all-new Thar.” There it is. You got the reply from the horse’s mouth.

