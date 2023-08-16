Contrary to earlier predictions, the all-electric Mahindra Thar will be based on the INGLO platform that can support battery capacities from 60 to 80 kWh.

When it comes to reinvention, Mahindra clearly hit it out of the park at the recently conducted Futurescape event in South Africa. After unveiling the next generation tractors and the Global Pik Up concept, the Indian automaker took the wraps of the Mahindra Thar electric SUV concept.

Mahindra Thar electric: INGLO platform

Dubbed as Thar.e, the concept prototype presents a vision of the future off-roaders from the Chakan-based manufacturer. More significantly, the all-electric Thar will be based on the INGLO P1 platform, instead of a conventional ladder on frame chassis. It will be available in both a 3-door version and a 5-door version.

Notably, the INGLO (INdia GLObal) platform will underpin future models like the Bolero.e, Scorpio.e and XUV.e, apart from the Born Electric range unveiled last year in the United Kingdom. For the uninitiated, a skateboard platform, with a flat battery slung between the wheels.

The updated INGLO P1 platform has been specifically designed for off-road focussed vehicles with higher ground clearance and greater approach and departure angles by keeping minimal front and rear overhangs. For reference , the electric SUV will have a wheelbase between 2,775 and 2,975 mm and a ground clearance of 250-300 mm, while its front and rear overhangs measure 640-680 mm and 680-740 mm, respectively.

Also Read Mahindra unveils Global Pik Up concept based on Scorpio N

Mahindra Thar electric: Design

The Mahindra Thar.e concept carries forward its tall and upright stance from its fossil-fueled sibling. It gets all rugged design cues from the Thar but cleverly gets rid of the old CJ-related highlights and replace them with more futuristic elements. Some visual highlights like boxy dimensions, squared-off fenders, flat panels, and exposed hinges on doors, add a robust appeal to the off-roader’s appearance.

It gets a revised front face featuring a pair of quartered and square headlights flanking a rectangular faux grille with three LED ‘slat’ elements. Side profile is highlighted by massive wheel arches with thick claddings filled up by all-terrain tyres. At the rear, the Thar.e gets a side-hinged tailgate that houses a spare wheel and squarish LED taillamps.

Mahindra Thar electric: Powertrain

Mahindra hasn’t yet revealed anything about the powertrain of the Mahindra Thar.e but it is likely to feature a bigger battery pack to suit its off-road credentials. It was recently revealed that Mahindra will initially source the motors and battery packs for its upcoming electric SUVs from BYD. However, the motor for the all-electric Thar is expected to be sourced from Volkswagen.

While Mahindra hasn’t revealed a specific launch timeline, but seeing the launch time for the upcoming XUV and BE range of SUVs, we suspect the launch of fully-electric Thar to happen only after 2026.