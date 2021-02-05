Mahindra Thar diesel recalled over potential fault in camshaft: 1,577 units affected

Launched in India on 2nd October 2020, the new-generation Mahindra Thar became an instant hit with SUV buyers in the country, so much so that today the waiting period of a Thar's delivery stands in excess of 9-10 months in some cities.

Mahindra Thar diesel variant has been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer over a possible fault in the camshaft. A total of 1,577 units of the 2020 Mahindra Thar manufactured between 7 September to 25 December 2020 will need to head over to an authorised Mahindra dealership for rectification. Mahindra states that the reason behind the recall is due to a machine setting error at the camshaft supplier’s plant which could potentially cause a problem with the engine of the affected vehicles.

Mahindra will contact the owners of the affected vehicles built between the period for inspection and rectification of the issue. The manufacturer assures that the move is in compliance with SIAM’s code for voluntary recalls for vehicles in India.

New Mahindra Thar video review: Price, specs, features

There are two engine options for the new Thar, along with the choice of convertible soft-top. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre turbo unit that is good for 150 hp and 300/320 Nm depending on the transmission opted for.

As for the diesel, it gets a 2.2-litre mHawk unit that makes 130 hp and 300 Nm. Both the engines can be paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. There is also a low-range ratio 4×4 transfer case on offer. It gets two trims – AX and LX – wherein the former is for the hardcore off-roading enthusiast whereas the latter is more of a lifestyle model. Prices of the new Thar start from Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

