Mahindra Thar crosses 1 lakh units production milestone

Mahindra Thar has achieved this milestone in less than 2.5 years.

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the Thar lifestyle SUV has crossed a significant production milestone of 100,000 units. The people-pleaser Thar still has a waiting period of up to 1.5 years (for some variants) and has achieved this production milestone in less than 2.5 years.

The Mahindra Thar is offered in both 4×4 and RWD variants with an attractive starting price of Rs. 9.9 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Thar RWD pricelist

Mahindra Thar RWD Variant Price (ex-showroom) AX (O) RWD – Diesel MT Rs 9.99 lakh LX RWD – Diesel MT Rs 10.99 lakh LX RWD – Petrol AT Rs 13.49 lakh

Mahindra Thar 2WD variants get a new 117 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, its 4X4 variants use a 2.2-litre engine offered with a 6-speed MT & AT. Both the 2WD and 4X4 variants of the Thar feature a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone of 100,000 units of the Mahindra Thar. It is an SUV that has captured the imagination and hearts of adventure and lifestyle enthusiasts alike. We have seen the Thar evolve from being a hardcore off-roader to a vehicle that has become a symbol of freedom, passion, and the ultimate lifestyle SUV. We are thrilled to see the Thar become a part of so many memories and journeys, be it a camping adventure or a weekend getaway with friends. We are grateful to our customers for their trust and love towards the Thar and we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences, every single day.”