Mahindra Thar 5-door to make global debut on August 15 – Here’s what to expect

The new Mahindra Thar 5-door version will make its global debut on August 15, and here’s what to expect.

The most-awaited Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to make its global debut on August 15 in South Africa. The Mahindra Thar 3-door made its debut on August 15 in 2020, followed by the XUV700 on August 15, 2021, and last Independence Day, the Mahindra EV concept range made its debut in the UK.

South Africa is an important market for Mahindra and the carmaker has had its presence there since 1996. Mahindra has also seen decent growth in the country where it sells the XUV300, XUV700, and the Scorpio. Now, Mahindra is looking at expanding its SUV lineup there with the Thar.

So for many, the wait is finally over, and if the new Thar 5-door is in your mind, here’s what to expect from the new Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra Thar 5-door: Platform and design

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will be based on a similar chassis as the three-door version, however, it will be longer. The exterior design will be similar to the current-gen Thar with the slatted grille and round headlights. However, the biggest difference in design will be the two added doors.

In terms of dimensions too, the 5-door version will be longer and will see an increase in its wheelbase as well. That said, the Thar will measure more than 4 metres in length, meaning it will not have any small car tax benefit.

Mahindra Thar 5-door: Engine specifications

The Thar 5-door version will be powered by the larger 2.2-litre diesel and the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines. Mahindra might not opt for the smaller 1.5-litre unit as there is no tax advantage. Also, the 5-door Thar will be heavier as well. The 2.23-litre diesel engine makes 130bhp while the 2.0-litre petrol unit makes 150bhp. Mahindra will also retain the same gearbox options which include a manual and a torque converter automatic.

The upcoming 5-door Thar will also retain the 4WD capabilities as the three-door version of the Thar, as the larger SUV will benefit from its go-anywhere abilities with the added advantage of more space.

Mahindra Thar 5-door: Interior

Current-gen Thar interior

The interior of the upcoming Thar 5-door is expected to be similar to the current-gen Mahindra Thar. It will have a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, AC, power windows, ABS, EBD, multiple airbags, and more.

One of the biggest changes in the interior will be the added space, which the 5-door version will be able to accommodate five occupants. Mahindra could also offer three rows of seating, however, more details will be known closer to its launch.

