Mahindra Thar 5-door launch in 2024: No new launches in 2023

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV is one of the most-anticipated lifestyle SUVs of recent times. While it was expected to hit the market by August 2023, a top company official has now confirmed that the 5-door version of the Thar will be introduced in India next year. Upon launch, the 5-door Mahindra Thar will directly take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.
Mahindra Thar 5-door launch in 2024:
In a recent board meeting, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra, officially announced the launch timeline of the 5-door Thar. According to him, this much-awaited off-roader will make its market debut in 2024. Moreover, the company has no new product launches planned for this year and it’s currently working on delivering pending orders.
Mahindra Thar 5-door: What to expect?
The 5-door Mahindra Thar has been spotted undergoing road tests several times and we know that it will be longer & wider than the current model. Moreover, it will get an extended wheelbase and is likely to sport a three-row setup. While the equipment is likely to remain unchanged, Mahindra might add some additional creature comforts to enhance the practicality of the SUV.
Mahindra Thar 5-door: Engine and gearbox
Powering the Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV will be the same engines that do their duty in the current 3-door model as well. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Mahindra might bump its power output to manage the additional weight. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with 4X4 capabilities.
