Mahindra Thar 5-door launch in 2024: No new launches in 2023

The all-new 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be launched in India in 2024 to rival the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Moreover, the company won’t be launching any new SUVs in the country this year.

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV is one of the most-anticipated lifestyle SUVs of recent times. While it was expected to hit the market by August 2023, a top company official has now confirmed that the 5-door version of the Thar will be introduced in India next year. Upon launch, the 5-door Mahindra Thar will directly take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Mahindra Thar 5-door launch in 2024:

In a recent board meeting, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra, officially announced the launch timeline of the 5-door Thar. According to him, this much-awaited off-roader will make its market debut in 2024. Moreover, the company has no new product launches planned for this year and it’s currently working on delivering pending orders.

Mahindra Thar 5 door (Image: The Car Show)

Mahindra Thar 5-door: What to expect?

The 5-door Mahindra Thar has been spotted undergoing road tests several times and we know that it will be longer & wider than the current model. Moreover, it will get an extended wheelbase and is likely to sport a three-row setup. While the equipment is likely to remain unchanged, Mahindra might add some additional creature comforts to enhance the practicality of the SUV.

Mahindra Thar 5-door: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV will be the same engines that do their duty in the current 3-door model as well. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Mahindra might bump its power output to manage the additional weight. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with 4X4 capabilities.

