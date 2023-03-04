scorecardresearch

Mahindra Thar 4X2 price hiked by Rs 50,000: New vs old price list

The prices of the new Mahindra Thar 4X2 have been hiked by Rs 50,000. Mahindra’s Thar SUV is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Mahindra Thar
2023 Mahindra Thar gets two new colours: Blazing Bronze and Everest White

Mahindra introduced the much-anticipated Thar 4X2 in January this year. The RWD variant of the Thar was launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, within three months of launch, the Thar 4X2 has received its first price hike. Check out the new vs old price list of the Mahindra Thar 4X2 here. 

2023 Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar 4X2: New vs old prices 

Variant name  New priceOld priceDifference 
AX (O) RWD – Diesel MTRs 9.99 lakhRs 9.99 lakhNo hike
LX RWD – Diesel MT Rs 11.49 lakhRs 10.99 lakhRs 50,000
LX RWD – Petrol AT Rs 13.49 lakhRs 13.49 lakhNo hike

Mahindra is offering the rear-wheel drive version of the Thar in three variants. As one can see in the above table, the company has increased the price of the LX RWD Diesel MT variant by Rs 50,000 while the prices of other variants remain unchanged. According to reports, the Thar’s 1.5-litre diesel engine is now RDE norms compliant and that’s the reason behind the price hike.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X First Ride Review: What’s New?

Also Read
Mahindra Thar 2WD

Apart from the price increment for the mid-spec RWD variant, the rest of the bits remain unchanged. The Mahindra Thar 4X2 is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh. Mahindra Thar’s 4X4 variants, on the other hand, are priced from Rs 13.59 to Rs 16.49 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.   

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Mahindra Thar Review:

Mahindra Thar: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Mahindra Thar 4X2 (RWD) is a new 117 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor that comes mated to a 6-speed torque-converter AT. Its 4X4 variants, on the other hand, continue to get a 2.2-litre oil-burner and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 13:15 IST