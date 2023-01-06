Mahindra Thar 2WD brochure revealed: India launch on January 9

The official brochure of the new Mahindra Thar 2WD variant has been revealed ahead of its launch. Its prices are likely to be announced on January 9, 2023.

Mahindra will soon introduce some new affordable variants of the Thar SUV. It will get a host of changes, including new powertrains and colour options. Ahead of its official launch, the company has revealed the brochure of the new Mahindra Thar 2WD variant. Its prices are likely to be announced on January 9, 2023.

Mahindra Thar 2WD: What’s new?

The upcoming 2WD variant of the Mahindra Thar will remain identical to its 4X4 variants, save for the 4X4 badges. It will be offered in two new colours: Blazing Bronze and Everest White. Moreover, the 2WD versions of the Thar will only be available with a hard-top roof. It will get a new 1.5-litre diesel engine as well from the XUV300.

Mahindra will also launch a 5-door version of the Thar this year (Spy image)

Mahindra Thar 2WD vs 4WD:

The 2WD variants of the Thar get a new 117 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its 4X4 variants, on the other hand, get a 2.2-litre oil-burner that comes mated to a 6-speed MT & AT. Both the 2WD and 4X4 variants of the Thar feature a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

Mahindra Thar 2WD: Price and rivals

The 4X4 variants of the Mahindra Thar are currently priced from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming 2023 Mahindra Thar 2WD is expected to cost significantly less and its prices might start around the Rs 10 lakh mark, ex-showroom. It will rival the Force Gurkha, upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, etc.

