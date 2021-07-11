Mahindra teases new segment-first feature of XUV700: Smart Door Handles

The Mahindra XUV700 looks like it plans to leave the competition in the dust when it comes to features. The company has revealed a new segment-firs feature that will debut in the SUV.

Looks like Mahindra & Mahindra have deployed a clever content strategy that would keep people talking continuously about their upcoming product, the XUV700. The company has released another teaser video that reveals another feature that will be seen on the new three-row SUV. It will come with ‘Smart Door Handles’ that are embedded into the doors and pop out when needed, unlike the conventional door handles that stick out of the body at all times.

The ‘Smart Door Handles’ sit flush with the body and would give the sides of the vehicle a cleaner look and could potentially help with aerodynamics as well. We have seen many carmakers opt for flush-fitting door handles in their premium offerings like the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Aston Martin DBX and more. The door handles will presumably pop out when the vehicle is unlocked and then retract back in place when the vehicle is on the move or parked. Mahindra is touting it as a segment-first feature and currently, no other vehicle in the same segment has a feature like this.

Mahindra has been steadily revealing information about their upcoming three-row SUV and this is just the latest in that line. At first, they showed us the ‘Auto Headlamp Booster’ feature that can illuminate a bigger portion of the road when travelling at or above 80kmph. Then they revealed that the SUV will get a sunroof so big that you might think you are in a convertible. The XUV700 will also allow you to set personalised voice alerts for overspeeding in the voice of your loved ones. We are not entirely sure about the last one but the rest of the feature list looks solid and could earn the XUV700 some brownie points. It is clear that Mahindra wants the XUV700 to be loaded with features and attract many buyers.

In all probability, the upcoming XUV700 will be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine that does duty in the Mahindra Thar. Of course, the company will tweak and tune the engine slightly because this is a different vehicle and is suited for a different purpose. The Mahindra XUV700 is set to debut by the end of this year and will set foot in a segment that has been seeing some action lately.

