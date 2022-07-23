Mahindra teases 5 all-new electric SUVs: Global unveil on August 15 [Video]

Mahindra has teased five all-new electric SUVs on its social media handles that will make their global debut on August 15, 2022. Out of the five models, four of them are like to be coupe-SUV.

Mahindra is gearing up for an electrifying future ahead. This Mumbai-based home-grown UV maker will reveal five born electric SUVs on August 15, 2022. The company has teased these electrified models in a new teaser video, highlighting their side profile or silhouette. Out of the five models, four of them are likely to feature a coupe-like design.

The company will showcase these concept versions of the electric vehicles at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. Mahindra’s new EV design project is headed by the company’s Chief Designer – Pratap Bose. While we don’t have many details about these products as of now, Mahindra is expected to share key highlights about these upcoming EVs in the coming days.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

It is worth mentioning that Mahindra’s ‘born electric’ tagline hints that all these SUVs have been developed as EVs from the ground up and on a dedicated electric vehicle platform. Tata Motors, Mahindra’s arch-rival, has already revealed the concept versions of the Curvv and Avinya, which will be based on a dedicated EV platform.

Also Read: Ola Move OS 3.0 update for S1 Pro coming in October [Video]

Mahindra’s upcoming born electric SUVs will be unlike anything else we have seen from this UV maker yet. However, the teaser video hints that one of those five SUVs might be the electrified version of the company’s flagship SUV, XUV700. We will get to know more details about these products on August 15. Mahindra will also launch the XUV300-based XUV400 electric SUV in India soon.

Also Read: 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.